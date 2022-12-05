Philly-Famous Geno’s Steaks Has Come to Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno's Steaks of Philadelphia has (FINALLY!) come to South Jersey. Here's where to get one of their legendary cheesesteaks on THIS side of the Delaware.
A place called Foodiehall in Cherry Hill has partnered with Geno's to make and deliver its legendary cheesesteaks.
This could be one of the greatest additions to South Jersey in history, lol. Yep! You can pick up your Geno's order at Foodiehall, or you can have it delivered! Geno's Steaks delivered to your doorstep! Genius!
What exactly IS Foodiehall? Well, it's a virtual food hall that allows you to order take-out from eight delicious area restaurants that's cooked right in Foodiehall's state-of-the-art kitchen.
Craving a classic cheesesteak, mushroom cheesesteak, pepper cheesesteak, or roast pork but don't have time to cross a bridge into South Philly to grab one from Geno's at 9th and Passyunk? Order from Geno's kitchen at Foodiehall in Cherry Hill!
Foodiehall even offers Geno's mouthwatering crinkle cut fries, with cheese or naked!
Foodiehall is located at 1931 Olney Ave., Cherry Hill, NJ. The kitchen is open Tuesday through Friday from 11a-9p.
Can I tell you another great aspect of Foodiehall? For every meal purchased, they donate a meal to Feeding America.