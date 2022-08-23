One of South Jersey's most unexpected hot dogs is topped with peanut butter. Here's where to find it if you're looking to expand your palette.

And this PB-topped hot dog will FILL YOU UP. It's reportedly a quarter-pounder, according to 6abc's FYI Philly.

It's called the PB&C, and Audubon's BurgerTime, which makes it, underscores the hot dogs name with the phrase trust the process." But, why the "C?"

You'd have to have trust and a sense of adventure to give this meal a go, because peanut butter is not all this hot dog is topped with. The dog also gets a healthy sprinkle of Fritos! The "C" stands for CRUNCHY!

I've heard amazing things about BurgerTime from friends and listeners. And, after seeing this particular hot dog spotlighted on FYI Philly, my curiosity is going to get the best of me, and I'm going to have to try it for myself. Even though it's WAY outside of my comfort zone, there's gotta be something to the savory-ness of it all, right?

Have you ever tried BurgerTime's PB&C hot dog? Let me know! And, if you want to see 6abc's segment on BurgerTime from the most recent episode of FYI Philly, scrub to about 4 minutes into the video below.

BurgerTime is located at 123 Merchant Street, Audubon, NJ in Camden County.

