A Camden County man is facing life in prison after a jury convicted him of kidnapping and attempting to murder his girlfriend in 2024.

Last Friday, March 13th, following a two-week-long trial, 33-year-old Akeem B. Morton of Lindenwold was found guilty on first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted murder, second- and fourth-degree aggravated assault, third-degree witness tampering, and related weapons charges.

Shooting in Gibbsboro Detailed

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, on December 15, 2024, officers from the Gibbsboro Police Department were called to the intersection of Clementon Road and Haddon Avenue for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police located blood and multiple shell casings on the ground, but no victim. They were later notified that the victim had been brought to Jefferson-Stratford Hospital.

Victim Escaped by Jumping from Vehicle

Authorities said during an investigation, detectives determined Morton and the victim had been arguing in a vehicle when he drove away without letting her out of the car. The victim eventually escaped by jumping out of the vehicle. Morton then shot the victim multiple times, put her back in the car, and drove her to the hospital.

Morton was taken into custody at the hospital and later remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Life in Prison

Morton is scheduled for sentencing on May 8th. He faces a mandatory life sentence under New Jersey's Persistent Offender statute.

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Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com