Authorities in Camden County say a Philadelphia man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing an 80-year-old woman in a supermarket parking lot.

According to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay, the incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Acme store at the Black Horse Pike and West Nicholson Road in Audubon.

Police say an investigation revealed that an 80-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times as she was loading groceries into her car in the parking lot.

That afternoon, Audubon police officers took 40-year-old Altirik Higgins of Philadelphia into custody in connection to the stabbing.

Get our free mobile app

The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she was last reported to be in stable condition.

Map of Acme in Audubon NJ - Photo: Google Maps Map of Acme in Audubon NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

In a press release Monday morning, the prosecutor's office did not indicate a motive for the stabbing or if the two even knew each other.

Charges

Higgins has been charged with attempted murder and related weapons offenses. He is currently being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey