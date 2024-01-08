Fans of the hit TLC show Long Island Medium will be so excited to hear this news.

If you've been waiting for a supernatural experience of your own with the big-haired medium herself, then you're lucky day has come this year.

Theresa Caputo is headed BACK to Atlantic City in February 2024!

Get our free mobile app

Known for her unique ability to communicate with those who have passed on, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience ” brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience-- a full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location. Through personal life stories, candid humor, and intimate details about her gift to communicate with those who have passed, the beloved television personality and best-selling author delivers healing messages to her audience, reassuring them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them—just in a different way.

She'll be bringing "Theresa Caputo LIVE: The Experience" to Ocean Casino Resort on Saturday, February 10th at 7:30 p.m. inside Ovation Hall.

This is the perfect chance to see Theresa live in-person before her new show debuts on Lifetime. It's called Raising Spirits. You'll be able to catch that this coming December.

Even if you don't believe in mediums, Caputo says that it's an experience you'll never forget. She says that somebody's life changes every time she does one of these. If you're a fan of hers, it sounds like a night you don't want to miss.

Tickets for "Theresa Caputo LIVE: The Experience" are on sale now.

The information above was generously provided by Mills Entertainment via press release.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander