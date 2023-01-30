The Philadelphia Eagles are NFC Champs!!!

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in Sunday night's NFC Championship game at the Lincoln Financial Center in Philadelphia. Next stop, Super Bowl!! WOOH!

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

Days leading up to the game, Philadelphia law enforcement prepared the city for a siege of victory-drunk Eagles fans by putting up barricades and greasing street poles, traffic lights, and street signs to prevent them from climbing the poles.

But minutes after the Eagles secured their spot in Arizona at the Super Bowl, well... it was as if the street poles weren't greased at all! Just as everyone predicted, poles were climbed anyway!

Thousands of green-bleeding Birds fans flooded the streets, and there wasn't much street patrollerrs could do to stop the rowdy celebrations. Honestly I kind of respect the athleticism, liquid-fueled as it may be.

Check out this crazy scene on Broad Street!

This cross walk street sign never stood a chance. Wait for the video to pan to the right...!

So needless to say, things went overboard. This bus stop collapsed under the weight of a bunch of Eagles fans in front of McCormick & Schmick's! Ouch!

What can we say? It's a Philly thing! But it's not over yet! Despite the ineffective grease this weekend, Philadelphia will most likely grease the poles again before the Big Game on February 12th. Might have to amp things up a bit!

Hopefully we'll have the same problem in two weeks! LET'S GO EAGLES!!

