WATCH: Mike Trout Remembers Millville High in New Awesome Video

Mike Trout grew up in South Jersey, playing multiple sports at Millville High School.

Now, he's in his 12th year playing baseball on the biggest stage: Major League Baseball.

MIke Trout recalls opening days at Millville High School

With the new baseball season beginning, Mike Trout is featured in a brand new video from Major League Baseball.

It's a video saluting Opening Day, and the feeling Trout has stepping on the field.

He pays homage to his days at Millville High School.

Mike Trout's Los Angeles Angels kick off the season

The Angels are kicking off their season not too far away from Trout's South Jersey roots. Los Angeles is scheduled to play at Baltimore to start the year.

Trout has battled some injuries in the past few years - hopefully, those are behind him and he has a healthy, great season.

Baseball is back, and we're proud of Millville's own Mike Trout!

