Pickled and Happy in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

Growing up and all through school I played a lot of sports: Baseball, football, tennis, I ran track and cross country.

As an adult, I've played a lot of softball --- and with my kids I coach both baseball and softball.

Most of my adult life has been golf. Lots of golf.

But then, it all changed.

Photo by Ben Hershey on Unsplash Photo by Ben Hershey on Unsplash loading...

I'm playing Pickleball

I realized I needed more exercise, especially during the winter months - and, I hate going to the gym. I hate "exercise."

So, back in October I decided to give pickleball a try.

I know. Pickleball. Old people, right?

A funny thing happened with me trying to play pickleball: I've become addicted.

I started out with the idea of play a couple times of week. You know, just for fun.

That's quickly snowballed to 3, 4, 5, even 6 days a week.

Photo by Ben Hershey on Unsplash Photo by Ben Hershey on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

Pickleball can be addicting

My name is Joe, and I play pickleball.

What started out as a fun alternative to exercise has turned back my clock to an active, competitive me.

I even participated in my first pickleball tournament last weekend! I didn't do too bad, either! My doubles partner and I took second place!

All this pickleball is getting me into a little better shape, and I just feel better. It's been fun and competitive, and - one of the best parts - I've met a lot of very nice people!

Wait, it's been cold out, right?

Pickleball in Egg Harbor Township JK loading...

Indoor Pickleball in Egg Harbor Township

I've been playing at Pro Shot Pickleball in Egg Harbor Township. A great facility, and it's all indoors. Take that Mother Nature!

With my sports background, especially tennis and ping pong, I found pickleball pretty easy to learn. On the flip side, a lot of people without a big sports background are finding pickleball easy to learn and easy to play, too.

Maybe I'll see you soon on the court?

When I Win the Lottery, There Will Be Signs Check out this $20 Million Dream Home Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly