Pickled and Happy in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

Growing up and all through school I played a lot of sports: Baseball, football, tennis, I ran track and cross country.
As an adult, I've played a lot of softball --- and with my kids I coach both baseball and softball.
Most of my adult life has been golf. Lots of golf.
But then, it all changed.
I'm playing Pickleball
I realized I needed more exercise, especially during the winter months - and, I hate going to the gym. I hate "exercise."
So, back in October I decided to give pickleball a try.
I know. Pickleball. Old people, right?
A funny thing happened with me trying to play pickleball: I've become addicted.
I started out with the idea of play a couple times of week. You know, just for fun.
That's quickly snowballed to 3, 4, 5, even 6 days a week.
Pickleball can be addicting
My name is Joe, and I play pickleball.
What started out as a fun alternative to exercise has turned back my clock to an active, competitive me.
I even participated in my first pickleball tournament last weekend! I didn't do too bad, either! My doubles partner and I took second place!
All this pickleball is getting me into a little better shape, and I just feel better. It's been fun and competitive, and - one of the best parts - I've met a lot of very nice people!
Wait, it's been cold out, right?
Indoor Pickleball in Egg Harbor Township
I've been playing at Pro Shot Pickleball in Egg Harbor Township. A great facility, and it's all indoors. Take that Mother Nature!
With my sports background, especially tennis and ping pong, I found pickleball pretty easy to learn. On the flip side, a lot of people without a big sports background are finding pickleball easy to learn and easy to play, too.
Maybe I'll see you soon on the court?
