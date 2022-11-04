Philadelphia Makes List Of Top 10 US Cities To Visit In Winter

The holidays are right around the corner! Have you solidified your travel plans yet?

Whether or not people choose to go anywhere as the weather starts turning will be impacted by how much it costs between travel and activities once there. As long as there are plenty of things to do that don't run up a huge bill, people will, most likely, at least take some weekend trips.

That's especially true leading up to Christmas. People love venturing to places that have a lot of holiday excursions to offer. Luckily for us here in the Garden State, we've got not one, but TWO cities in close proximity to us that landed on the list of top 10 cities to visit during the cold months.

You're probably not surprised to hear that, of course, New York City scored a spot on the list. But, believe it or not, so did Philadelphia! That's especially nice to hear for the people in South Jersey. It's a lot easier to get to Philadelphia from there than it is to make the trek out to New York.

Philly is a wonderful city in which to enjoy some holiday fun. Good news, too - a lot of Philadelphia's festive events are free to experience. That's a plus in and of itself!

The folks over at Wallet Hub ranked US cities with colder climates based on the likelihood of people taking a trip there during the winter. Philadelphia actually came it at number 10. People love to hate on Philly, but there's so much history to explore and culture to experience in the City of Brotherly Love that it's not surprising people can find something to do when it's chilly outside.

Dicken's Village in Macy's, the Macy's light show, Dilworth Park, and the waterfront activities at Penns Landing are all great examples of some holiday fun to be had in Philadelphia this year.

Check out the complete survey for yourself HERE.

Source: WalletHub.com

