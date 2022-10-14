World Series Champ Shane Victorino to Throw Out First Pitch at Phillies Playoff Game

The "Flyin' Hawaiian" is back, baby! Hopefully, the return of World Series champ Shane Victorino to Citizens Bank Park will bring the Philadelphia Phillies good luck going into Game 3 of the NLDS series against the Atlanta Braves.

Victorino was a Phillie himself from 2005 to 2012 and part of the '08 World Series-winning team.

The outfielder, who retired from professional baseball after the 2015 season, will be on hand Friday to throw out the first pitch before the Phillies try to get ahead of the Braves and keep their playoff hopes alive. The series is tied 1-1 after Phillies took Game 1 and Atlanta took Game 2.

Victorino earned the nickname "Flyin' Hawaiian" for his Hawaiian heritage, speed on the baseball field, and penchant for home runs.

The actual first GAME pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 4:37 p.m. Friday. The Phillies are more than capable of TAKING GAME 3! So, between Shane's appearance and the hometown crowd, they have all the support they need.

These days, Shane is the face of the Shane Victorino Foundation, providing children in need with educational, recreational, and wellness programs.

Admirable work! But we can still relive some of his greatest MLB moments below!

