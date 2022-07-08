Philly Rape Suspect Arrested in South Jersey

A man accused of raping a woman in her Center City Philadelphia business office was arrested in South Jersey on Thursday.

According to 6ABC, Philadephia Police say 49-year-old Willie Harris has been identified as the man who entered an unlocked office of a Philadelphia law firm on Tuesday, July 5th, and raped the 22-year-old victim, who was alone in the 8th-floor office.

Philadelphia Police say that Harris has ties to Camden and Washington Township, Gloucester County, NJ.

Police say Harris walked in saying he was looking for someone and then began to rummage through the office and demanded that the woman sit down in a chair.

As the worker became frightened, she offered to give Harris her jewelry and AirPods if he would just leave.

According to the news report, the man became aggravated and then hit the victim when she began to scream for help. Police say Harris then raped the woman.

A second woman came back into the office from her lunch break and witnessed the crime, according to police.

Police say Harris has a number of aliases, including Willie Smith, Mauris Harris, William Banks, Wil Harris, Billy Smith, and Reese Smith.

He faces rape and related charges after being extradited back to Philadephia.

Amazing South Jersey Restaurants You've Seen Featured on TV