Pictures of a Snowy Scene in South Jersey Friday Morning
Residents of South Jersey woke up to several inches of snow on Friday morning, but the good news was that most of the storm was out of the way by the peak of rush hour.
And after receiving over a foot of snow earlier in the week, the few inches that fell today weren't too big of a deal.
Officially, 4.2 inches of snow was measured at Atlantic City International Airport by 7 AM Friday.
Other snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:
- Berlin, Camden County - 6"
- Brick, Ocean County - 5"
- Williamstown, Gloucester County - 5.5"
- Smithville - 3.8"
- Cape May - 3"
