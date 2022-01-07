Pictures of a Snowy Scene in South Jersey Friday Morning

Residents of South Jersey woke up to several inches of snow on Friday morning, but the good news was that most of the storm was out of the way by the peak of rush hour.

And after receiving over a foot of snow earlier in the week, the few inches that fell today weren't too big of a deal.

Officially, 4.2 inches of snow was measured at Atlantic City International Airport by 7 AM Friday.

Other snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:

Berlin, Camden County - 6"

Brick, Ocean County - 5"

Williamstown, Gloucester County - 5.5"

Smithville - 3.8"

Cape May - 3"

South Jersey gets more snow on Friday, January 7, 2022 South Jersey got anywhere from three to about five inches of snow on January 7th. Here's what it looked like in Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township.

A South Jersey Special - January 3rd Snow Storm Parts of Atlantic and Cape May Counties received over half a foot of snow on January 3rd. Here's a look around the area.