Get Ready To Knock ‘Em Down At New Jersey’s Amazing New Luxury Bowling Alley

Bowling is one of those activities that's just good solid fun for when you're not sure what else to do.

Back in high school, midnight bowling was always a go-to activity for my friends and me, and even to this day, hitting a bowling alley is a good time.

What's really great about bowling alleys is that it's an activity you can do with friends who may have kids.

Most of my friends are at a point in their lives where kids are now a factor we have to consider when getting together to hang out, and bowling alleys are usually where we end up.

We can hang out, grab a few beers, and hang out while their kids bowl, hit the arcade, and just have fun.

Photo by Persnickety Prints on Unsplash

Jersey used to have a ton of bowling alleys, however, it seems like more and more often they're closing up shop.

Just a few months ago I told you about the Woodbridge Bowling Center, which after decades in business had to shutter.

That being said, there's a new luxury entertainment center and bowling alley coming to Pier Village that looks out of this world.

This place takes bowling to a whole new level of class, According to APP it has four full-length bowling lanes, plus air hockey, ping pong, and VR sports games.

Oh, you can also grab a drink and play some pool.

The new bowling alley is called Pier Pins, and for a bowling alley, it is as luxurious as it gets.

And if you get hungry while hanging out at this high-end bowling alley, a phrase I never thought I'd say, you can grab a bite to eat too.

Food at Pier Pins is taken care of thanks to Salt Steakhouse, which is also at Pier Villiage, according to APP.

Located at 12 Melrose Terrace in Long Branch, Pier Pins is a great new addition to Pier Village.