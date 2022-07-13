Pleasantville NJ Police Look For Suspects in Attempted Home Invasion

Police in Pleasantville say two people attempted to gain entry into a local home in June and now they want some help in identifying the pair.

Pleasantville Police say the attempted incident happened on June 16 just before 11 pm. Police have not provided any other details of what took place.

Pleasantville Police Department Pleasantville Police Department loading...

Get our free mobile app

Police have provided these photos of the suspects - a male and a female - in the hope that they can be identified.

Pleasantville Police Department Pleasantville Police Department loading...

If you can help police, you're urged to call Pleasantville Police Detective Jeffery Raine at 609-641-6100.

SOURCE: Pleasantville Police Department.

Amazing Pools Available For RENT In South Jersey This Summer Did you know you can rent a pool in South Jersey by the hour? Thanks to Swimply.com, people who don't have pools in their backyard can enjoy other peoples' like they do.