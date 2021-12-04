A 15-year old girl from Atlantic City is missing and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

UPDATE: POLICE SAY SHE HAS BEEN LOCATED!

Atlantic City Police say Julissa Compres was last seen Friday morning at 8:15am in the 900 Black of Caspian Avenue.

Police say "Compres was last seen wearing jeans, a light blue shirt, black jacket, grey sneakers, with a brown backpack."

If you can help police with details on her whereabouts, you're urge to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. You can lso text information to tip411 (847411) - you need to begin the text with ACPD. Police say all texts are anonymous.

SOURCE: Atlantic City Police Department.

