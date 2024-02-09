Search Is On For Missing 10-Year-Old Boy From Vineland

It's every parent's nightmare.

Police in Vineland are asking for the public's help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say the boy was last seen Thursday

Vineland Police say Jordan Estremera-Spann, 10, is missing. He was last seen in Vineland on Thursday.

Jordan is described as "approximately 4’ tall, weighs 75 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes." He was last seen wearing dark clothing, including a gray hooded sweatshirt with dark sleeves.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police as soon as possible.

How to contact Vineland Police

Vineland Police can be reached at 856-696-1212. Anonymous tips can be turned in at ccpo.tips.

Source: Vineland Police Department.

