Search Is On For Missing 10-Year-Old Boy From Vineland

Search Is On For Missing 10-Year-Old Boy From Vineland

Vineland Police Department

It's every parent's nightmare.

Police in Vineland are asking for the public's help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Get our free mobile app

Police say the boy was last seen Thursday

Vineland Police say Jordan Estremera-Spann, 10,  is missing. He was last seen in Vineland on Thursday.

Jordan is described as "approximately 4’ tall, weighs 75 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes." He was last seen wearing dark clothing, including a gray hooded sweatshirt with dark sleeves.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police as soon as possible.

How to contact Vineland Police

Vineland Police can be reached at 856-696-1212. Anonymous tips can be turned in at ccpo.tips.

Source: Vineland Police Department.

 

LOOK: Best high schools for sports in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in New Jersey using data from Niche.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Biggest snowfalls recorded in New Jersey history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New Jersey using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Missing, Police, Vineland
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3