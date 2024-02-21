Millville Cops Want to Talk to Suspect About Incident at Airport

Millville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person involved in an incident at the Millville Airport.

Millville Police look to identify suspect

Police in Millville say they are looking to identify the person in this photo. They say they want to talk to the person about a trespassing complaint at the airport.

If you can help police, you're urged to contact Millville Police at 856-825-7010.

Millville Police look to identify possible shoplifting suspects

Millville Police are also asking for the public's help in identifying a couple of suspects in a shoplifting incident.

Again, information should be forwarded to the Millville Police Department.

Vineland Police are also looking for a shoplifting suspect

Also in Cumberland County, police in Vineland are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a shoplifting case.

Vineland Police say that the incident happened at the Home Depot at the Cumberland Mall.

The phone number for Vinleland Police is 856-691-4111.

SOURCES: Millville Police Department and Vineland Police Department.

