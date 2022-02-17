A published report says Daniel Summers had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit in New Jersey when he drove his car into a pole at the intersection of New Road and Tilton Road in Northfield.

Breaking AC received confirmation from Northfield Police Lt. Eric Dettinger that Summers also tested positive for cannabis after the crash. He has been additionally charged with driving under the influence.

On Jan. 10, firefighters arrived to find his car had run into a pole at such force that it split into two sections, leaving Summers heavily entrapped in one section of the vehicle.

At the time, many thought the crash scene was one of the worst they had ever seen.

Amazingly, Summers, 25, survived the crash, but his left arm was completely crushed and had to be amputated at his shoulder.

A week later, his family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a prosthetic arm for Summers.

Due to Dan's unique injury (as most amputations are) he is going to need a Prosthetic arm that will be custom made to fit him right. So while I am unable to post exactly which one we will be choosing for him, you can be well assured that we are going to use every penny that we raise from these donations (and more) towards the best prosthetic that we can find. If you know Dan, you know that he has a huge heart and would do the same thing for others.

Wednesday, some people on social media criticized the GoFundMe campaign after news of the toxicology report was revealed.

