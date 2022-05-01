UPDATE: Police Looking for Missing Mullica Township Woman

Mullica Township Police are asking for help finding a township woman who has been missing since Saturday, April 23.

UPDATE: It has been brought to our attention that the search for Kaitlyn has ended. We would like to offer her family our condolences.

A Facebook post created to help find Kaityln Tripet, 28, says she was last seen on April 23 at Nesco and Jackson roads in Mullica Twp. She was driving a metallic brown 2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport.

Tripet is described as being 5"9' tall, 180 pounds, with green eyes, brown hair, and fair skin.

If you have any information about Kaitlyn Tripet, you are asked to contact the Mullica Township Police at 609-561-4740 or Preston Tripet at 6009-489-9293.

