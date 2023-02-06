Mullica Twp Police Are Looking for Armed Robber of WHP Deli

Mullica Twp Police photo

Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say that at 9:08 pm Sunday, Feb 5, a man entered Elwood Deli, on south White Horse Pike in Elwood, Atlantic County, pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

He also pointed the gun at a customer in the store and demanded money.

The robber then left the store and it's unknown if he fled on foot or in a vehicle or in which direction he went.

The robber is described as being 5'10" tall with olive skin. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a gray hood, black pants, black face mask, black sneakers and black gloves.

This man is considered dangerous by police and you should not approach him. If you have any information, contact Mullica Twp. Police Det. Sgt. Sarraf at (609) 561-7600 ext. 150. You may remain anonymous.

