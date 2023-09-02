Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Mays Landing Area Girl

Police in Hamilton Township are asking for the public's help in locating a missing local teenager.
Police say Nazay Valentine, 14, is possibly in the Woodlands area of Hamilton Township.
Nazay is described as "approximately 5’1” and 100 pounds with brown eyes. Valentine was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray tights."
If you see her, you're urged to call the Township of Hamilton Police at 609-625-2700, extension 1.
SOURCE: Township of Hamilton Police Department.
