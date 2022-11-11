An Atlantic City man has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of two handguns.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, late Thursday afternoon, a sergeant received information that a man driving a white Nissan Altima in the area of Ohio and Grant Avenues was in possession of two guns.

Other officers in the area saw the vehicle and stopped it in the 1600 block of Adriatic Avenue.

The driver and sole occupant, 43-year-old Timothy Barabin of Atlantic City, stepped out and was detained.

Officers located a handgun in Barabin’s waistband and placed him in custody without incident. Officers also located a handgun with a high capacity magazine under the driver’s seat. The handgun located under the driver’s seat was determined to be stolen out of the state of South Carolina.

Barabin has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and possession of a stolen handgun. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

As always, if you see something, say something. Anyone with information about illegal activity in the city is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigation Section at (609) 347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411); begin the text with ACPD.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

