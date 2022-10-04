"Yay, more traffic detours," said absolutely no one ever.

That's especially true for residents in Egg Harbor Township and those that usually commute through there. It seems like the road work is never-ending, doesn't it? What's the alternative, though? The roads go to shambles, that's what. That is exactly what we don't need.

So, be warned Atlantic County commuters, there is about to be another detour in place. You're going to want to plan accordingly for this one. Get ready to seek out another route.

Get our free mobile app

Egg Harbor Township police have warned travelers that there will be a detour put in place this week near Ocean Heights Avenue and the entrance to the Garden State Parkway. According to the post the department shared to their Facebook page, plans will begin to get underway starting on Wednesday, October 5th through Friday, October 7th to widen the parkway. Therefore, you're encouraged to find another route to travel if you do not want to hit any traffic.

The department is encouraging all travelers to be cautious of their surroundings if headed that way this week. It's a demolition project, so you're, of course, encouraged to proceed with caution and look out for shifts in traffic patterns from Thursday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pay attention to the signs they'll have posted throughout the area so you don't miss any of the detours you're looking for.

You can check out the alert from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department HERE.

Source: Facebook

A message to NJ drivers that try to block others from merging If you're one of those drivers, then this note's for you.

A Virtual Tour of Ocean City, New Jersey A look at one of the best beach cities in America