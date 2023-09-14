If you are a fan of Exit Zero down in Cape May and enjoyed going there on your way to Delaware on the Ferry, you might need to make other plans.

The popular Cape May restaurant which for the past three years had a location on the grounds of the Cape-May-Lewes Ferry, will be leaving the site to focus on their main spot at 110 Sunset Blvd in Cape May.

According to reports, the restaurant is working with its landlord, the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA), to terminate the lease as of March 1, 2024, to focus on its Cape May site.

While they will not be back for the summer of 2024, they will be putting on multiple fall and winter events before the lease agreement ends, like Halloween Weekend on October 29-30, various art shows, a Kids’ NYE Party on December 31 and The 18th Annual Exit Zero Burns Supper on January 27.

The restaurant has become a popular spot in Cape May, and I had the opportunity to frequent both places on a recent trip on the Ferry to Delaware and left very impressed with both spots.

At the Ferry location, they have a great menu and selection of drinks before heading on to the Ferry. It was one of the very few spots that I have been to offer one of my favorite craft beers, the Fuego, made by Tonewood Brewing out of Oaklyn, NJ.

On the way home, we drove into Cape May to the Filling Station and were not disappointed. My girlfriend raved about the Key Lime Colada, and the grilled halibut, that came with garlic mashed potatoes and more.

I had heard a bunch about the Hot-Chick sandwich, so I had to give it a try and was not disappointed. I will be back to give that sandwich another try and would recommend you also give it a try.

Overall both places had fun vibes and are worth visiting.

The only thing disappointing is that we won't be able to stop at Exit Zero on our next trip to Delaware on the Ferry, but we will be back at the Cape May location.