A popular Galloway breakfast joint is up for sale.

The Cracked Egg announced on social media that after seven years at 637 S New York Rd in Galloway, the breakfast spot has made the decision to put the business up for sale.

I have made the decision to put my business up for sale. It has been a roller coaster of a ride the last 7 yrs. Now it is time to move on. I have made so many new friends/family while serving the people who have come in to support the cafe, near and far. We will be doing business as usual. We will be open normal hours and everyday. Thank you to you all for making The Cracked Egg known all around.

The Cracked Egg made my list of the best breakfasts in Atlantic County back when I put it together in March of 2022, in large part because of their short stack pancakes, which are fantastic.

The business will remain open with normal hours and everyday, but are hoping to find a buying for the location.

Here is the information if you or someone you know has interesting in taking over the business or purchasing the property

You can send an e-mail: thecrackedeggcafe@gmail.com

The business asks for serious inquiries only.