Popular ice shop introduces new frozen coffee flavor this fall

With fall arriving in about a week, pumpkin-flavored everything is popping up on the scene in New Jersey.

To celebrate autumn, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is extending its Cold Brew Frozen Coffee lineup with a new pumpkin flavor.

For a limited time only, Rita’s Cold Brew Frozen Coffees will be featured in three flavors: Pumpkin, Original Cold Brew, and Mocha.

Each cold brew coffee is crafted with Rita’s vanilla ice and custard.

“Rita’s introduced Cold Brew Frozen Coffee earlier this year and gave our guests the unparalleled taste and quality of Rita’s in a beverage. The response was overwhelmingly positive, and we hope to continue to exceed their expectations and drive visits to Rita’s with the addition of new Pumpkin Frozen Coffee as the season starts to change,” said Linda Chadwick, President and CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard.

Rita’s app users who sign up through Sept. 17 will receive a free small frozen coffee reward in their app account so they can try the pumpkin frozen coffee flavor for free through Sept. 24.

For more information about Rita’s Cold Brew Frozen Coffees and to find your closest Rita’s location, please visit here.

