Popular New Jersey Food Outlet Store Has Closed On Short Notice

We have confirmed that multiple outlet food stores are closing in New Jersey.

We have confirmed one specific store that has closed on very short notice at 1488 Blackwood Clementon Road in Clementon, located at the Cherrywood Plaza.

Specifically, this is the popular food chain Entennmann's Bakery Outlet.

Additional Entennmann’s Bakery Outlets previously closed in Carlstadt, Wayne, and Edison, New Jersey.

New Jersey and America had been watching major, long-time stores close forever over the past several years.

It’s a byproduct of many factors. The COVID-19 pandemic … inflation … changing market conditions and other well documented factors.

We’ve all witnessed businesses close that had been able to make it for 50-100 years and beyond.

No reason for these various New Jersey closures has been provided by Entennmann’s at this time.

Entennmann’s was founded in 1898, by William Entenmann, who opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. They now offer more than 100 different baked goods products.

This story (Entennmann’s New Jersey closings) was first reported by Kristen Walters, who is an independent writer.

SOURCE : Clementon, New Jersey Resident and Kristen Walker.

