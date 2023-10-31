These Are Three Best Places to Buy a House in South Jersey

You want to buy a house in South Jersey - where's the best place to do it?

Honestly, your answer for your life will probably come down to a lot of different factors, but the folks at Homesnacks came up with their own way of deciding the best places to buy a home.

They used some sort of not-fully-explained methodology to develop their list of the Best Places to Buy a Home in New Jersey. The Top 3 on the list are all in South Jersey.

Editors of Homesnacks say, "We aren’t necessarily saying these places are the best places to live, just that it looks like they might be in a couple of years based on the data."

Okay, right.

Where's the best place to buy a house in New Jersey right now?

The answer, they say, is Salem, New Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A big reason could be the median home price in New Jersey. It's only $59,100! What?

It's like we forgot some digits, right?

We did a search on Realtor.com in the $59,100 price range, and we found a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home listed for $65,000. It sits on a 1/3 acre lot and has 1,331 feet of living space.

The photos - a little rough, like this one:

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

It could use some work, but for the price, wow!

See more about that home here.

Another great place to buy a home right now is Clementon.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The median home price in Clementon is $138,000.

Not bad - and there's an amusement park nearby!

Wildwood is also a great place to buy a home right now.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You spent countless summers there, maybe it's time to move there!

The median home price in Wildwood is $266,000.

SOURCE: Homesnacks

