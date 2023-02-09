Spring is the best season of the year, isn't it? It's kind of like a rebirth.

We go through winter, a period where nature seems to turn gray all around us. It's cold and everything and everyone seems a bit sluggish. But then spring arrives, and little by little the colors return, and there's a renewal of sorts that takes place all around us.

Springtime in our region also means tourist season is around the corner. Much like nature's rebirth and renewal, our community of businesses start to reopen, and prepare for the busy summer season.

Through the years, many businesses have come and gone. Many lament the "old days." When a long-time business continues to thrive, there's reason to celebrate.

One business that's been around a long time, is the popular Red Oak Restaurant. They're located close to the beach in Wildwood at 230 E. Oak Avenue.

Red Oak Restaurant closes for the off-season, and they've announced they'll be reopening for breakfast on May 6th. For those who don't know, Red Oak Restaurant in Wildwood offers a great homestyle buffet.

For sure, Red Oak Restaurant caters to the tourist crowd that visits our area and wants a quick, hot meal. They offer that with a large selection to choose from. For breakfast, reviewers on Yelp said they offered all the typical staples of a breakfast buffet, like scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, and such. They also offer chipped beef and scapple.

Red Oak will be opening for dinner on May 12th. For dinner, they offer a variety that has included Chicken Cordon Bleu, an assortment of pasta and fish dishes, and more.

Prices for the breakfast buffet are $11.99 for adults (less for kids, depending on age), and $17.99 for dinner (also less for kids).

