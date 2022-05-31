It appears that one of the most popular sandwich shops in south jersey could be closing.

Sack O' Subs, which has been located at 5217 Ventnor Ave in Ventnor has signs up on the door saying that they are closed until further notice.

A check of their website it also says closed until further notice.

Sack O' Subs has been a Ventnor institution since opening in 1968, was open during the Memorial Day weekend.

With the Ventnor store closed, Sack O' Subs still has two stores in Ocean City, one in Absecon, one in EHT, and one in Atlantic City inside Bally's casino.

Full disclosure, I worked at Sack O' Subs in Ventnor from the age of 12 years old through my college years in a variety of roles, including a delivery driver. It was a great family to work for and they really took care of their workers during my time there,

This is sad news to me. I still love stopping in the Ventnor store, which is the original location.