When news broke last week that the popular sandwich shop, Sack O' Subs of Ventnor, was closing there was a ton of reaction on social media.

There was disbelief and curiosity as to why this popular staple at 6217 Ventnor Ave. would abruptly close its doors with the busy summer season basically here.

While no reason was given, it appears the store is back with the Sacco family, who takes over for Fred Spitalnick, who was the previous owner of the Ventnor store.

Sack O' Subs reopened for business at 11 a.m. on Friday morning, just in time for the weekend at the beach.

According to the people I spoke with, Anthony Sacco is the new owner and operator of the Ventnor location. He is the grandson of the original owner, Fuzzy Sacco, and son of Ocean City proprietor Al Sacco. He has been running the Absecon location since 2014.

The Absecon locations Facebook page had this message:

We’re backkkk and better than ever! After what feels like forever, our Ventnor location has reopened. Thank you for your patience. We look forward to seeing you all soon!

The Ventnor location opened in 1969 and will resume serving some of the best subs in the area with the Sacco family back in charge.

Sack O' Subs has six locations with Ventnor returning, with one in Absecon, EHT, Bally's Casino, and two in Ocean City.

Ventnor location updated hours will be as follows:

Sunday - Thursday: 10am - 8:30pm

Friday & Saturday: 10am - 9pm