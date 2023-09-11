Where in the world is President Joe Biden?

On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, he won't be at Ground Zero in New York.

Or in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Or at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

Curiously, he'll be observing the occasion at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson — in Anchorage, Alaska.

Worst terrorist attack ever

The 9/11 attacks were the deadliest assault by terrorists ever, killing more than 2,900 victims, including 340 firefighters and 72 police officers. Many more people were sickened and continue to die as a result of health effects from the collapse of the World Trade Center towers.

In the attacks, four airliners were hijacked by 19 Islamist terrorists, two crashing into the Twin Towers, one into the Pentagon and the fourth downing in the field in Shanksville after passengers struggled with the hijackers.

Of the victims, 750 were from New Jersey.

Where Biden will be on 9/11

Biden will observe 9/11 this year with service members and their families on his way back to Washington after meeting with world leaders in India and Vietnam this weekend.

Vice President Kamala Harris, however, will be at the annual remembrance in Lower Manhattan while First lady Jill Biden will lay a wreath at the Pentagon.

Last year, Biden delivered a speech at the Pentagon. In 2021, he visited all three sites.

Other presidents have skipped the 3 sites

President Barack Obama in 2015 held a moment of silence on the White House lawn and visited service members in Fort Meade in Maryland.

President George W. Bush marked the occasion in 2005 on the White House lawn.

Biden feuding with New York officials

President Biden has been the target of New York Democrats' ire.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have been feuding with each other and the Biden administration over what to do with more than 100,000 migrants sent to New York from the border in Texas.

Adams has asked for more federal help, saying the migrant crisis could "destroy" the city.

More 9/11 victims identified

The New York City Medical Examiner's Office on Friday said two more victims have been identified from the attacks on the World Trade Center.

The identification of the man was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2001. The identification of the woman was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2001, 2006, and 2013, the office said.

The names of the victims were being withheld at the request of their families.

