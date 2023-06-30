Primark expands its footprint in NJ with a new store

Primark, the global discount retailer, is opening a new store in New Jersey, its third in the state.

According to SIlive the new store will be at the Mills at Jersey Gardens and will open July 6.

PrimarkUSA via Facebook PrimarkUSA via Facebook loading...

If you’re unfamiliar with the chain, here is a brief description from their website:

Primark is a leading international clothing retailer employing more than 72,000 people in 15 countries – and growing. Everything we do is built around everyday affordability: from great quality essentials to standout style, trendsetters to multi-generational families, everyone is welcome at Primark.

They currently have about 400 stores worldwide with a stated goal of getting to 530 by the end of 2026.

Primark offers clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. Their product range includes apparel, shoes, bags, jewelry, beauty products, and home goods such as bedding, decor, and kitchenware.

MMS only: Primark Store Event Lisa Lake loading...

Primark’s other two New Jersey stores are at the Freehold Raceway Mall and at American Dream. The new location will offer 33,000 square feet of shopping space. It will be Primark’s 20th US store.

Primark says that it is a cutting edge company:

We're always thinking one step ahead, adding new and exciting in-store services like beauty and food and drink outlets to create true retail destinations. Digital plays an increasingly important role in sharing our story and engaging our customers. We have over 24 million fans engaging in our content with our social channels. And we’re rolling out a brand new customer website in our markets, showcasing a much bigger variety of what we sell and providing customers with availability by store.

The Mills at Jersey Gardens is a two-level indoor outlet mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey. It is the largest outlet mall in New Jersey and one of the largest in the United States.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.