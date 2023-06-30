These NJ celebs are getting stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

New Jersey is, or has been, home to some of the best-known names in entertainment, like Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Frank Sinatra, and Danny DeVito, to name just a few. Now, a new crop of Jersey celebrities are getting their due with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to Daily Voice, some of the luminaries include sportscaster Jim Nantz, actress Jane Krakowski, and movie maker Kevin Feige. Also, NJ.com reports that actresses Christina Ricci and Sheryl Lee Ralph will also be honored.

While Ricci was born in California, she lived in Montclair from age 6 to 15, playing soccer, foreshadowing her star turn in “Yellowjackets.” On her Instagram Stories, she admitted that she “cried a little” when she found out that she was getting a star.

Krakowski, whose acting credits go back to the first “Vacation” film, grew up in Parsippany. She is a Tony and Emmy winner.

Nantz grew up in Colts Neck and Marlboro, graduating from Marlboro High School. He has been the voice of CBS Sports, notably covering the NFL, the PGA, and March Madness.

Ralph graduated from Rutgers in 1975 and came back to give the commencement address this year. She currently stars in “Abbot Elementary” on ABC, for which she won an Emmy.

Feige, who was born in Massachusetts, grew up in Westfield and is the president of Marvel Studios. He has produced every MCU film since “Iron Man.”

The honorees will be immortalized on the Walk of Fame within the next two years.

