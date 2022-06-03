Take a Tour of This Abandoned Home in Somers Point

Remember those butterflies you'd feel in your stomach when you set out to wreak some havoc, innocent as it may have been, when you were a kid?

When I was little, well... a teenager, we used to go explore places we definitely shouldn't have been just for the thrill of it. I can't even keep count of how many times my friends and I attempted to see the Atco Ghost on Burnt Mill Road. I should probably apologize to all those who live on that street. I'm sure all the kids on the hunt for the Atco Ghost constantly driving up and down the road drove you nuts. For my part in that, my deepest apologies. Thank you for the fun, though.

For some reason, I'm drawn to adventures like the ones this guy, TheUnknownCameraman, always embarks on. He travels around Jersey to some really eerie places. This video is from 2011, so I'm curious if anybody knows anything about what became of this property. Check it out:



TheUnknownCameraman via Youtube

Another question for you: is this place even in Somers Point?? If you read the comments, people say the house technically isn't within the town's boundaries, but only about two miles away. Egg Harbor Township, maybe? I'm having a hard time trying to pinpoint this property's location.

