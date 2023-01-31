Famous Philly hoagie shop set to open another NJ location on Valentine’s Day

🔴Philadelphia-based hoagie shop, PrimoHoagies is set to open shop in Allendale, NJ on Valentine's Day

ALLENDALE — A South Philadelphia hoagie shop built in 1992, and known for its sandwiches piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices is set to open another shop in New Jersey.

This one is in Allendale on Valentine’s Day.

PrimoHoagies, located at 57 Allendale Avenue is owned by local husband and wife entrepreneurs Jeff and Elisa Beaudette. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m.

To celebrate the opening of PrimoHoagies, the first 100 customers in line on February 14 will receive a free Primo size hoagie.

For the rest of the grand opening day, customers in the rewards program will enjoy Primo-size hoagies for just $6.99.

Using recipes passed down through generations for its iconic hoagies, PrimoHoagies layers Thumann’s gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and locally sourced, fresh vegetables onto seeded rolls that are baked fresh throughout the day.

Its menu features a variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, antipasti salads, chips, drinks, fresh-baked cookies, and more.

The Beaudettes discovered PrimoHoagies while vacationing with friends in Avalon. They were instantly drawn to not only the food but to the family-like atmosphere.

“My dad always dreamed of opening a restaurant, so for me and my family, opening PrimoHoagies, with its focus on homemade recipes and tradition, provides the perfect opportunity to build something together, centered on our love of family and food,” said Jeff Beaudette.

The Allendale location is expected to employ 20 people and provide both dine-in, takeout, and delivery options.

Text PRIMO to 484-270-4000 to join the rewards program.

There are 20 PrimoHoagies locations in New Jersey including one in Wildwood which is temporarily closed.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

