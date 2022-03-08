Pro Athlete Selling Lonely-Looking New Jersey Castle for $15M

This place is humongous, but it looks kind of cold and sad. See what's so special about a giant castle a pro athlete has on the market in New Jersey for $15 million.

It's described on Realtor.com as a 'European Colonial Manor'. I'll say! This "manor" is currently owned by former New Jersey Devils hockey star Ilya Kovalchuk.

Get our free mobile app

A brand new castle on 2-acres in Demarest, Bergen County, this place is a breathtaking sight to behold! It's so over-the-top and extravagant. But, is it me, or does it looks stark and lonely? It doesn't look like a HOME. It looks like MONEY, lol. But when you're a handsomely-paid pro athlete, this is the kind of house you build, right?

Florida Panthers v New Jersey Devils Bruce Bennett/Getty Images loading...

Unfortunately, there are only two exterior photos of the castle on Realtor.com. The home, reportedly just relisted by Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty-Alpine for $14.9 million, could be very cozy and comfy inside, but you'd have to set up an official showing to find out.

Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty-Alpine/Realtor.com Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty-Alpine/Realtor.com loading...

But, the listing does offer teases. For instance, the manor (on the privately-gated Frick Drive) has 14 baths. FOURTEEN! Can you get by on that? Lol.

Home amenities:

8 bedrooms

14 total bathrooms

4 garages

slate roofs

high ceilings

banquet-sized reception rooms

commercial-grade elevator

multiple staircases

indoor pool

plunge pool

gym

home theater

access to Alpine Country Club golf course

It's such a shame there aren't more PHOTOS! We'd love to get a look at those banquet rooms and swimming pools! It's like something out of Downton Abbey.

Check out the full listing on Realtor.com.

Tour Teresa Giudice's Million Dollar Montville Home

Inside Calvin Harris' $25 Million Mansion See inside Calvin Harris's studios, gym, movie theater and more as you explore his $25 million Beverly Hills mansion in the photos below.