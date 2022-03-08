Pro Athlete Selling Lonely-Looking New Jersey Castle for $15M
This place is humongous, but it looks kind of cold and sad. See what's so special about a giant castle a pro athlete has on the market in New Jersey for $15 million.
It's described on Realtor.com as a 'European Colonial Manor'. I'll say! This "manor" is currently owned by former New Jersey Devils hockey star Ilya Kovalchuk.
A brand new castle on 2-acres in Demarest, Bergen County, this place is a breathtaking sight to behold! It's so over-the-top and extravagant. But, is it me, or does it looks stark and lonely? It doesn't look like a HOME. It looks like MONEY, lol. But when you're a handsomely-paid pro athlete, this is the kind of house you build, right?
Unfortunately, there are only two exterior photos of the castle on Realtor.com. The home, reportedly just relisted by Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty-Alpine for $14.9 million, could be very cozy and comfy inside, but you'd have to set up an official showing to find out.
But, the listing does offer teases. For instance, the manor (on the privately-gated Frick Drive) has 14 baths. FOURTEEN! Can you get by on that? Lol.
Home amenities:
- 8 bedrooms
- 14 total bathrooms
- 4 garages
- slate roofs
- high ceilings
- banquet-sized reception rooms
- commercial-grade elevator
- multiple staircases
- indoor pool
- plunge pool
- gym
- home theater
- access to Alpine Country Club golf course
It's such a shame there aren't more PHOTOS! We'd love to get a look at those banquet rooms and swimming pools! It's like something out of Downton Abbey.
Check out the full listing on Realtor.com.