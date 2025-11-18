If you’re looking to level up your holiday photo game this year, forget the crowded mall Santa line. Bergen Equestrian Center (BEC) in Leonia (Bergen County) is rolling out something totally unexpected and 100% adorable: Holiday photos with a horse.

Fluffy wreaths, Santa hats, Hanukkah décor, whatever your holiday vibe is, these gentle giants are ready to co-star in your seasonal photo shoot.

Holiday Fun Made Even Better With A Purpose

The photo sessions happen Sunday, December 7, from 11AM to 4PM and a $35 donation reserves your spot. All proceeds support Our Stable Life, BEC’s equine emotional wellness center that provides free equine therapy programs for people facing serious life challenges. Think trauma, PTSD, domestic violence, addiction recovery, grief, and more. This program steps in where compassion meets horsepower.

Founded by local resident and Associate Counselor Anna Gassib, Our Stable Life offers therapy that blends trauma-informed care, Gestalt work, and Person-Centered approaches. Anna and her team build customized workshops for individuals and organizations like the Women’s Rights Information Center, Bergen Family Center, Spring House, and Covenant House of Newark.

It's real, impactful support delivered in one of the most grounding settings imaginable.

Make It A New Kind Of Holiday Tradition

BEC sits in beautiful Overpeck Park, just 10 minutes from the GW Bridge. It’s super easy if you want a day trip that feels far away; but you can do it in one day if you really want to.

Whether you’re capturing holiday memories, supporting an incredible cause, or just want a once-in-a-lifetime photo-op with a very photogenic four-legged friend, this event is worth the trip.

Spots will go fast, so I suggest snagging yours sooner rather than later. Your holiday card is about to win everything.