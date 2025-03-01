NJ state police search for missing endangered man from Bridgeton

Authorities are asking for help as they search for a missing endangered man from South Jersey.

State troopers are looking for 21-year-old Kevin Collins, Jr., from Bridgeton.

Police say that on February 27th, at about 4 PM, Collins left Inspira Medical Center on Route 45 in Mannington Township, Salem County.

The following morning at about 8:00, surveillance footage captured him walking naked in a wooded area near Griscom Drive in Mannington Township. The hospital gown that he had been wearing was found near the hospital.

Griscom Drive in Mannington Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva

He is described as follows:

Black male

5' 5"

160 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Kevin Collins Jr from Bridgeton NJ reported missing - Photo: NJ State Police / Canva

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Troop “A” Woodstown Station at (856) 769-0775 or the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000. Anonymous tips are welcome.