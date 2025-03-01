NJ state police search for missing endangered man from Bridgeton
Authorities are asking for help as they search for a missing endangered man from South Jersey.
State troopers are looking for 21-year-old Kevin Collins, Jr., from Bridgeton.
Police say that on February 27th, at about 4 PM, Collins left Inspira Medical Center on Route 45 in Mannington Township, Salem County.
The following morning at about 8:00, surveillance footage captured him walking naked in a wooded area near Griscom Drive in Mannington Township. The hospital gown that he had been wearing was found near the hospital.
He is described as follows:
- Black male
- 5' 5"
- 160 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Troop “A” Woodstown Station at (856) 769-0775 or the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000. Anonymous tips are welcome.
