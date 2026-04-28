It was time to do some spring cleaning in Cumberland and Salem Counties, law enforcement style.

Officials in both counties in South Jersey participated in a warrant sweep called "Operation Spring Cleaning."

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Warrant Sweep in South Jersey

The Cumberland County New Jersey Sheriff's Office has released details of a joint warrant sweep in both Cumberland and Salem Counties.

Officials say, "The initiative focused on locating and apprehending individuals with outstanding warrants while enhancing overall public safety throughout the region."

When all was said and done, officers tried to serve 45 warrants. They arrested nine people on warrants out of Superior Court. They also made one arrest for Driving While Intoxicated, one arrest for obstruction of justice, and one arrest for resisting arrest.

During the effort, officers made a number of motor vehicles stops, and those stops resulted in three vehicles being towed for multiple violations.

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Both County Sheriffs Pleased With Results of the Sweep

Here's what Cumberland County Sheriff Michael Donato said about the sweeps:

"Operations like ‘Spring Cleaning’ are critical to maintaining the safety and security of our communities. By proactively addressing outstanding warrants and illegal activity, we are sending a clear message that law enforcement remains vigilant and committed to protecting our residents.”

Salem County Undersheriff Thomas Speranza commented:

"This operation demonstrates the strength of cooperation between agencies. Working alongside our partners in Salem County allows us to share resources, improve efficiency, and ultimately achieve better outcomes for the communities we serve.”

SOURCE: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

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