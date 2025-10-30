It’s that time of year again in South Jersey, when the kiddos get so pumped, you can practically hear them pressing their costumes against the front door.

With tomorrow being Halloween and that nor’easter possibly sticking around, we’ve done the digging on when towns across our region are planning to trick-or-treat (or at least what past guides show).

South Jersey Halloween Times To Know

Most towns stick to early evening windows (think 4-8 pm), especially because families want to wrap up before dark or weather gets rough. For example, the city of Vineland lists their 2025 trick-or-treating window as 5:00–7:00 pm. Some shore towns like Ventnor, Margate and others have noted 6-8 pm in recent years.

Halloween Storm Watch & Trick-Or-Treating Plan B

Since we might be dealing with that nor’easter, keep your eyes on local updates because some towns (though not yet all) might shift times or opt for weekend alternatives. One example: Toms River altered their plan due to weather. Not every town will be moving trick-or-treating to a completely different day. Still, with this weather, the truth is you just never really know.

My advice: have your coat, boots, and umbrella ready and plan for early timing just in case. Truth be told, forecasts only know so much. If I had to guess, I'd say the rain will likely be out of here by Halloween nigh. I have no doubt it'll be chilly, though. Bundle up!

