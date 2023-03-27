Publication Reveals Its Choice For New Jersey’s Funniest Person Ever
We have so many things in New Jersey that we are really good at. We're great at food, beaches, and boardwalks. We're also really good at making people laugh. We have some really fun people from New Jersey, but which New Jersey person is the funniest ever?
Trying to name one person who is the funniest person ever from New Jersey is a daunting task and one that really can't have a simple answer.
First of all, comedy is subjective. What you think is funny might be something that just bores me and vice versa.
We can all agree, however, that some super-funny people are from the Garden State. Just some of the names that come to mind are Jon Stewart, Joe Piscopo, and the legendary Jerry Lewis. None of those greats topped New Jersey's list, according to one website.
All of those amazing celebrities are hysterical. But the website, Cracked which tackled the task of naming the funniest person from each state, including New Jersey, literally couldn't choose one person.
They opted for naming two people for the honor, but it kind of counts as one, since these two guys comprised what could be the greatest comedy team of all time.
There are very few people in New Jersey who would argue that the funniest comedy duo of all time was the legendary Abbott & Costello, and now they have been named the funniest person ever in New Jersey.
New Jersey does everything big, so when we find out that our funniest person is actually two people, we get it.