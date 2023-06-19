Can You Guess The New Jersey Actor Who Appeared In A Top 10 All Time Movie?

There is no question that New Jersey has produced some of the great acting performers of our time. But which Garden State actor has appeared in the biggest movie that ever starred a performer from our state?

The first thing we have to do is determine what our definition of "starring" in a movie actually is. We thought it would be fair to call an actor a star if he or she appeared in the top 5 actors listed for the movie on IMDB.

After all, you're not the star of the movie if you're not up there on the credits. So, now how are we going to determine the biggest movies? Again, we decided to turn to IMDB. They seem to be the ultimate cinema source.

They once compiled their list of the 250 best movies ever based on viewer votes, and that is what we are going to use for our little exercise. Do you think you can guess it now?

We'll give you some hints. The movie is ranked #8 all-time by the website, and it came out in 1994. There are actually two New Jersey actors in the movie, but only one is listed among the top 5 in the credits.

Its official release date in the U.S. was September 23, 1994, and the New Jersey star of this movie was a sitcom TV star before hitting it big in the movies.

Give up? Oddly enough it's not Meryl Streep or Jack Nicholson. We're talking about the one and only John Travolta, who starred in IMDB's #8 movie of all time, Pulp Fiction.

We love John, but doesn't it surprise you that he outdoes Jack and Meryl for this title? It surprised us.

