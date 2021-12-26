UPDATE: The victims in this crash have been identified.

Three people were killed Sunday night when a vehicle slammed into a toll booth on the Atlantic City Expressway and burst into flames.

NJ.com reports the accident happened around 9:10 PM on the eastbound side of the Expressway at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza in Hamilton Township.

Pictures on Twitter show a heavilly charred vehicle across toll lane #5, which also suffered significant damage in the blaze.

A spokesperson with the New Jersey State Police told NJ.com, “There was a car that crashed into a toll plaza and it did catch fire. The car was fully engulfed.”

Details on the identities of the victims or of any injuries to workers at the toll plaza was not available late Sunday night.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

