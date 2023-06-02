Back in February 2020, UFC President Dana White told me on the Sports Bash that the UFC would be back in Atlantic City.

"We'll never forget about Atlantic City and we'll definitely be back," White told The Sports Bash.

Well, it looks like they are coming back.

According to MMA writer Jake Noecker, the promotion will be returning to AC and is targeting a December return.

The report suggests that the event will likely be a fight night and will mark the UFC's first time back in AC since 2018.

There is no venue announced at this time.

Atlantic City has also been a fight town, but it's been rather quiet in recent years.

AC was one of the first places that opened it doors to the promotion back in 2000 at what was then the Taj Mahal, and now Hard Rock Casino.

The first event came to the Boardwalk back in November of 2000, with two more events in 2001.

The most recent UFC card was at Boardwalk Hall in 2018, which is the last time they've been in Atlantic City. That 2018 card drew an attendance of 9,541 at Boardwalk Hall, with a high of 12,000 in 2005.

Boardwalk Hall has hosted four events, three at the old Taj Mahal, which is now Hard Rock, and two at the old Revel, which is now Ocean.