Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon.
The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts.
Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning in the small town of Maynard, Arkansas, which is over a thousand miles from Atlantic City.
Social media reports
Felt it in galloway at work
Felt it twice a few minutes apart
I felt it in EHT
Not the first time
Residents of South Jersey report earthquake-like shaking a few times per year. Those events are often associated with military aircraft, even if they are not in the immediate area.
This story will be updated if additional information becomes available.
