Restaurant ‘The Other Lucy Beach Grille’ Holds Grand Opening

This summer, grab a bite to eat at locally-owned Margate restaurant The Other Lucy Beach Grille! Located directly next to iconic attraction Lucy the Elephant, guests will enjoy a scenic view of the beach with their delicious food.

Lucy Paccione, owner of The Other Lucy Beach Grille, is a strong supporter of those with learning disabilities. “I have always envisioned owning a business where those with learning disabilities could work and feel safe, loved, and supported,” she says, “When Lucy the Elephant contacted me about the availability of the grille shack to lease, my dream became a reality.”

The official grand opening, held Sunday, June 25th, will include face painting, volleyball, corn hole, and a ribbon cutting ceremony. Celebrate with 50% off all menu items while listening to a stream of Cat Country WPUR and chatting with Cat Country’s very own Chris Coleman.

The seasonal restaurant serves a range of breakfast, lunch, and dessert options, and runs everyday from 8am-5pm until September 30th. To learn more about The Other Lucy Beach Grille, call 215-806-8776 or visit otherlucy.com.