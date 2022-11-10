Rhys Hoskins Listed Among Top 20 Players Who Could Be Traded

The Phillies' off-season will definitely be one to watch.

How does the team upgrade a roster that fell short in six games at the World Series.

They have already declined Jean Segura's contract, making him a free agent. Seven pitchers have declared for free agency, including Zach Eflin, Brand Hand, Noah Syndergaard, David Robertson, Corey Knebel and Kyle Gibson.

They could bring some of those names back or look to add in free agency.

Speaking of free agency, the team has already been rumored to be interested in big-name shortstops like Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson -- all of them would be a huge upgrade to the offense, helping to diverify the top of the order and hopefully move Rhys Hoskins out of the No. 2 spot in the lineup.

Or they could look to move Hoskins altogether, which is something CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa suggests, listing Hoskins among 20 notable players who could be traded this MLB off-season.

Sure, they could run it back with Hoskins in 2023 and try to make another run. It also makes sense to explore the trade market as part of their larger efforts to improve the defense and diversify the offense. Hoskins is Philadelphia's longest-tenured position player and trading guys like that hurts. Sometimes it is necessary though.

The writer mentions a bunch of things in addition to what is listed above, including Hoskins being a year away from free agency, the need to improve their defense, cut down on the swing and miss and the Phillies being unlikely to sign him long-term.

He mentions the Mariners, Padres and Twins as possible destinations, but also suggests that any team that intends on contending in 2023 would have interest in adding Hoskins' 30 home run power at a cheap cost for the season.

Some names that made his Top 20 list that might be appealing?

How about Marlins pitcher Pablo López, who might be the best available pitcher on the trade market. The Marlins could really use some power in their lineup, but would they take Hoskins for only one-season? Unlikely. Plus, would the Phillies deal Hoskins inside the division? Probably not.

Another name to keep an eye on would be Tampa Bay pitcher, Tyler Glasnow, who got a two-year deal worth $30.35 million in August to lock him up through 2024. Glasnow would give the Phillies another pitcher who has playoff experience and give Tampa a power hitting first baseman at a cheap price.

One name Axisa suggests could be attractive to the Phillies is Cleveland shortstop Amed Rosario, who hit .283 with 11 homers, 71 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 2022.

Cardinals, Phillies, and Rockies for Rosario. One year of team control figures to limit his market to teams expected to contend (or teams that have convinced themselves they can contend like Colorado) in 2023.

Another name the Guardians could look to trade, which could be a match for Hoskins, is ace Shane Bieber, who is two-years away from free agency, but could help add more pop to the Cleveland lineup, whose 127 home runs were the second lowest amount in baseball.

Any way you slice it, it will be an interesting off-season for the Phillies, and the offseason starts now.