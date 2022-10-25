15 Moments That Have Made the Phillies’ Red October Memorable

The Philadelphia Phillies' run to the World Series has been filled with a ton of moments, almost too many to count.

We tried to remember as many moments as well could on Monday's edition of The Sports Bash and filled the whole four hours recalling the moments that have made this Red October run special.

While there is no bigger moment than Bryce Harper's eighth-inning, go-ahead home run on Sunday against the Padres, there are plenty of others we will remember for a while.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the best moments (in no particular order)

1. Bryce Harper's home

2. Rhys Hoskins bat spike against the Braves

3. Jean Segura with the go-ahead 2-RBI Single in Game 1 against the Cardinals

4. Nick Castellanos catch against the Braves

5. J.T. Realmuto Inside the park home run against the Braves

6. Bryson Stott's at-bat against the Braves

7. Brandon Marsh 3-run home run against the Braves

8. Ranger Suarez closes out Game 5 against the Padres

9. Rhys puts the Phillies on the board in Game 5 against the Padres

10. Rhys hits his second home run of the game in Game 4 vs Padres

11. Bryson Stott ties the game against the Padres in Game 4

12. Rhys homers for the first time in Game 4 against the Padres

13. Kyle Schwarber hits a 488-foot home run in San Diego

14. Seranthony Dominguez gets a six-out save against the Padres in Game 3

15. Bryce Harper doubles in J.T. Realmuto and says "This is (bleeping) My House"