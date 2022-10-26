Mullica Township, NJ, Family Gets Epic ‘Thank You’ From Phillies Player Rhys Hoskins

This is a prime example of why it's always important to do the right thing.

How many times have you said this week that it's a "great time to be a Philly sports fan?" If you're anything like me, probably more than you can count. Pretty much every single team sport hailing from the Philadelphia region has something to brag about. Of course, the most notable out of them all are them Phils! The Phillies are headed to the World Series and the Delaware Valley couldn't be more excited about it!

Get our free mobile app

You'd think having an epic experience while attending the game that would solidify the Phillies' place in this year's World Series would, perhaps, deter someone from thinking about anyone but themselves and their happiness that their team has advanced. Well, one family from Mullica Township were thinking outside of themselves when they had their epic moment at the game from over the weekend.

The Hartwell family were the ones that wound up with the ball after that epic homer hit by Rhys Hoskins at the bottom of the 3rd inning.

You'd think they'd want to hold onto that ball forever, right? Well, that's not exactly what happened. The family decided that it was more important for Rhys himself to have that ball since the whole situation was such a pivotal moment in his career. Hoskins' performance in that game is a HUGE factor as to why the Phillies are even headed to the World Series.

They wanted to do what they could to get Hoskins that ball. Their efforts weren't in vain. They were able to meet up with Hoskins, give him the ball back, and received from pretty amazing tokens of appreciation for the gesture. Hoskins was thrilled that the Hartwell family was willing to part with the ball that he arranged a meet-and-greet and hooked the family up with some autographed Phillies swag.

Who said it never pays to do the right thing? That's a win-win situation, if I ever saw one.

One of the Hartwell kids told 6abc.com that it wound up being the best day of her life.

WATCH:

Source: 6abc.com

12 Jersey Girls Cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles This Season Even though they perform in Philadelphia, New Jersey will be well-represented on the 2022-2023 Eagles cheerleading squad.

Do you remember these 17 legendary reporters and anchors from Channel 6 in Philadelphia? Let's take a trip back in time and see how many of these reporters and anchors from Channel 6 that you still remember...